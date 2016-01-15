Jan 15 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- General Electronics Co is near a deal to sell its
appliance business to China's Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
for more than $4 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter, after GE's previous effort to sell the unit was
blocked by antitrust regulators.(on.wsj.com/1J60QFg)
- Nike Inc has agreed to a $252 million deal with
Ohio State University to extend its existing sponsorship by 15
years, escalating an arms race among sportswear makers and top
sports schools. (on.wsj.com/1ORYBWD)
- The Obama administration is proposing to spend nearly $4
billion in a decade to accelerate the acceptance of driverless
cars on U.S. roads and curb traffic fatalities and travel
delays. (on.wsj.com/202Ib1q)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to pay more than $5
billion to settle U.S. and state claims stemming from the sale
of mortgage bonds heading into the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1Roux7c)
- BHP Billiton Ltd on Friday said it would take a
roughly $7.2 billion pretax charge against its U.S. onshore
energy assets, as the downturn in global oil-and-gas prices
bites deeper into industry profits. (on.wsj.com/1Q9haX6)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)