- China recorded a pronounced deceleration in growth last year, affirming that a multi-year slowdown is biting the world's second-largest economy harder and shows little sign of abating. The growth rate, released by the government on Tuesday, moderated to 6.8 percent for the fourth quarter and 6.9 percent for 2015. (on.wsj.com/1Otqrac)

- Barclays PLC is drawing up plans to sell some of its 62 percent stake in Barclays Africa Group Ltd, the publicly traded entity that houses most of its African business, these people said. (on.wsj.com/1PlE6NZ)

- South Korea will sue the head of Volkswagen AG's Korean office over its failure to comply with an order to recall diesel vehicles equipped with emissions-cheating devices. The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday it will file a complaint with the Seoul Central Prosecutor's Office against Johannes Thammer, managing director of Audi Volkswagen Korea.(on.wsj.com/1WpyAPU)

- Adidas AG said Kasper Rorsted, currently chief executive at Henkel AG, a German maker of cleaning products, adhesives and beauty-care items, would become a board member at Adidas as of August, and CEO in October. (on.wsj.com/1U6PxgO)

- Malaysia's state-oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, is planning to slash as much as 50 billion ringgit ($11.4 billion) in capital and operating expenditure over the next four years, according to an internal memo sent to staff by its chief financial officer. (on.wsj.com/1OCsgiZ) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)