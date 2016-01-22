Jan 22 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In a bid to expand its portfolio of cloud-based computing
services, International Business Machines Corp has
acquired Ustream Inc, a seller of video streaming services, in a
deal valued at $130 million. (on.wsj.com/1PkzfTu)
- American Express Co Chief Executive Kenneth
Chenault pledged to overhaul the company after the card issuer
posted a 38 percent decline in fourth-quarter earnings and
provided a bleak outlook for next year. As part of the changes,
AmEx said it would cut $1 billion in costs by the end of 2017,
acknowledging that efforts to propel revenue growth weren't
paying off. (on.wsj.com/1Uf5y4m)
- Digital Asset Holdings LLC, a startup trying to develop
mainstream uses for blockchain technology and led by star banker
Blythe Masters, has raised more than $50 million from 13
investors including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup
Inc, BNP Paribas SA, CME Group Inc and
Accenture PLC, the company said. (on.wsj.com/1VcI9k5)
- Boeing Co said it plans to halve production rates
of its 747-8 plane later this year; latest step in the decline
of the iconic jumbo jet and a fresh signal of persistent
weakness in the global air-freight market. (on.wsj.com/1UeYN2r)
- The dismal energy environment slammed Union Pacific Corp
in the fourth quarter, causing the railroad's earnings
to fall 22 percent from a year ago and the company to miss Wall
Street expectations. The company sustained steep declines in
shipments of such higher-margin businesses as coal, crude oil
and fracking sand plus a sharp drop in its fuel surcharge
revenue, causing profit to fall to $1.12 billion, or $1.31 per
share. (on.wsj.com/1Ku2bAT)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)