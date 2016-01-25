Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the
- Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is
revamping his top ranks as he tries to find ways to revive the
social media company and earn the trust of investors. (on.wsj.com/1RHubsr)
- U.S. health inspectors have found serious deficiencies at
Theranos Inc's laboratory in Northern California, according to
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RHGjtC)
- Johnson Controls Inc and Tyco International PLC
are in advanced talks to combine, according to people
familiar with the matter, in a deal that could value Tyco as
high as $20 billion and signal that companies are still willing
to embark on large mergers despite being shaken by recent market
volatility. (on.wsj.com/1QsUkda)
- Canada's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions are
calling into question oil majors' ability to tap the world's
third-largest oil reserves. (on.wsj.com/1OQkSk3)
