- A group of 26 states on Tuesday filed a last-ditch request at the Supreme Court seeking the delay of a key Obama administration environmental rule to cut carbon emissions from power plants. (on.wsj.com/1Sa4BwF)

- A jury found John Bills, former assistant transportation commissioner, guilty of fraud, bribery and extortion charges for receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and perks in exchange for helping Redflex Traffic Systems Inc build Chicago's red-light ticketing system into the one of the largest in the nation. (on.wsj.com/1Sa4FwE)

- Apple Inc said iPhone sales grew at the slowest pace since its introduction in 2007 and forecast that revenue in the current quarter will decline for the first time in 13 years, signaling an end to its recent period of hypergrowth. (on.wsj.com/1Sa4SQj)

- Iran is pushing to find new ways to extract and export its vast natural-gas reserves, including developing facilities to liquefy the commodity and ship it to Europe in two years, now that Western sanctions have been lifted, according to a top Iranian official. (on.wsj.com/1Sa54iF)

- Federal regulators soon are expected to propose overhauling rules for television set-top boxes, a move aimed at lowering bills for cable viewers and providing more access to Internet-based programming. (on.wsj.com/1Sa5be2)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)