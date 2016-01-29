Jan 29 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Officials in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and other U.S. cities are taking steps to examine more closely potential risks to their water systems. Some cities are raising the costly prospect- put off for decades - of digging up and removing miles of lead service lines that run from main water lines to millions of homes and businesses across the country. Utilities will have to pay some of the costs and property owners will have to pick up the rest. (on.wsj.com/1NELe6U)

- Takata Corp's chief executive has said he intends to resign, in hopes that auto makers would offer aid to the maker of tens of millions of recalled air bags. Shigehisa Takada, the CEO of Takata and grandson of the air-bag maker's founder, is expected to meet auto makers on Friday, when the company will discuss its financial conditions and business plans. (on.wsj.com/23x97Jn)

- Xerox Corp will split itself in two and give several board seats to activist investor Carl Icahn, reversing an effort by the century-old company to marry business services with its copiers and printers. Xerox will divide into two publicly traded companies: one containing its office machines and another housing its services operations. (on.wsj.com/23x9eVa)

- The Army general in line to take over as the new U.S. and allied commander in Afghanistan John Nicholson said that as the security in Afghanistan worsens, the number of American forces should only be reduced if conditions allowed. (on.wsj.com/23x9fZp)

- Retailers report a surge in sales of gun silencers since the start of the year, a trend attributed to a forthcoming Obama administration regulation expected to create roadblocks for the most popular way of buying the devices. (on.wsj.com/1NEJwCp)

