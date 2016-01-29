Jan 29 The following are the top stories in The
- Officials in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and other U.S. cities
are taking steps to examine more closely potential risks to
their water systems. Some cities are raising the costly
prospect- put off for decades - of digging up and removing miles
of lead service lines that run from main water lines to millions
of homes and businesses across the country. Utilities will have
to pay some of the costs and property owners will have to pick
up the rest. (on.wsj.com/1NELe6U)
- Takata Corp's chief executive has said he intends
to resign, in hopes that auto makers would offer aid to the
maker of tens of millions of recalled air bags. Shigehisa
Takada, the CEO of Takata and grandson of the air-bag maker's
founder, is expected to meet auto makers on Friday, when the
company will discuss its financial conditions and business
plans. (on.wsj.com/23x97Jn)
- Xerox Corp will split itself in two and give
several board seats to activist investor Carl Icahn, reversing
an effort by the century-old company to marry business services
with its copiers and printers. Xerox will divide into two
publicly traded companies: one containing its office machines
and another housing its services operations. (on.wsj.com/23x9eVa)
- The Army general in line to take over as the new U.S. and
allied commander in Afghanistan John Nicholson said that as the
security in Afghanistan worsens, the number of American forces
should only be reduced if conditions allowed. (on.wsj.com/23x9fZp)
- Retailers report a surge in sales of gun silencers since
the start of the year, a trend attributed to a forthcoming Obama
administration regulation expected to create roadblocks for the
most popular way of buying the devices. (on.wsj.com/1NEJwCp)
