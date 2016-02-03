Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the
- Exxon Mobil Corp posted its weakest annual results
in more than a decade and BP PLC suffered a loss as big
as that booked in the aftermath of the worst offshore oil spill
in its history, showing the extent of the damage that the
20-month crude-price slump can inflict on even the biggest and
most secure oil companies. (on.wsj.com/20FwfmA)
- The global retreat from risk intensified Tuesday, sending
the Dow industrials to a 295.64-point decline and pushing U.S.
crude futures to their deepest two-day drop since the financial
crisis. (on.wsj.com/20FzeLM)
- Beaten in Iowa but unbowed, Republican Donald Trump
returned Tuesday to the state that has served as his campaign
home base facing a new set of challenges in what is likely to be
a must-win primary. (on.wsj.com/1VK6CgM)
- Yahoo Inc has effectively hung a for-sale sign on
its Web properties, signaling the possible end of a 20-year run
by an Internet icon. The company on Tuesday said it would
explore "strategic alternatives" as part of a restructuring that
will eliminate roughly 15 percent of its workforce. (on.wsj.com/1JWbNd5)
