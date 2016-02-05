Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Democratic presidential candidates clashed Thursday night over who is the true progressive at their first one-on-one debate, with Hillary Clinton saying Senator Bernie Sanders has put forward an unrealistic agenda that would ultimately collapse. (on.wsj.com/1K22WXn)

- Twenty major companies, including American Express Co , Macy's Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, are banding together to use their collective data and market power in a bid to hold down the cost of providing workers with healthcare benefits. (on.wsj.com/1PY3XSI)

- Viacom Inc said Thursday that Sumner Redstone resigned as executive chairman of the company and will be succeeded by Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, who has been one of the 92-year-old Redstone's most trusted advisers for three decades. (on.wsj.com/23Lh7q2)

- Wall Street is increasingly skeptical about the pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate increases this year, the latest blow to the central bank's yearslong efforts to unwind its easy-money policies and return the economy to a normal footing. (on.wsj.com/1nL2nGK) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)