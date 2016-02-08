Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Turkey's growing hostility towards Syrian Kurdish fighters on charges of professed smuggling of weapons to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Syria, has strained U.S.-Turkish relations.(on.wsj.com/1mmyjAm)

- North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket triggered condemnation and prompted Washington and Seoul to formalize talks over deploying an advanced missile shield to South Korea, a move China strongly opposes.(on.wsj.com/1nQ4aKG)

- National Bank of Canada warned that its regulatory-capital level would take a hit after Germany's financial watchdog BaFin effectively shuttered one of its foreign investments, the German unit of Maple Financial Group.(on.wsj.com/1ojfxeV)

- After a tough end to 2015, big companies like Johnson & Johnson and Yahoo Inc are starting the new year with a tight rein on capital spending including layoffs, as they seek to cope with sluggish industrial demand and uncertainties about the continued resilience of the American consumer. (on.wsj.com/1SXLYL8)

- China's foreign-exchange reserves fell to the lowest level in more than three years in January, raising questions about how long Beijing can keep burning through the rainy-day funds to defend the yuan without triggering a huge flight of capital.(on.wsj.com/1L7fdEG)

- Hedge funds are betting the next bond sector to crack will be the $4.5 trillion market for the safest U.S. corporate debt and it won't be confined only to energy and junk bonds. (on.wsj.com/1Q2paVg)