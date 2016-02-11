Feb 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Theranos' main retail partner Walgreens threatened
to terminate its relationship with the blood-testing company
unless it quickly fixes the problems found by federal inspectors
at a laboratory in California, people familiar with the matter
said. (on.wsj.com/1QsIXxI)
- Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen hinted to Congress
Wednesday that the central bank had increased trepidation over
the path of interest-rate increases, pointing to accumulating
risks to the economy in recent weeks.(on.wsj.com/1QsJ1NK)
- Twitter for the first time failed to show any
user growth in an earnings report, pushing its shares to new
lows and fueling investor anxiety that the company doesn't have
a turnaround plan.(on.wsj.com/1QsJ6kF)
- Bernie Sanders' resounding New Hampshire victory over
Hillary Clinton, facing the twin questions of whether his appeal
is broad enough to replicate his performance elsewhere, and
whether her support is strong enough to reverse the tide.(on.wsj.com/1Si1XEY)
- A top North Korean general was executed this month after
being charged with corruption, the latest in a series of purges
by leader Kim Jong Un, according to South Korean intelligence
officials. (on.wsj.com/1Si8LCs)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)