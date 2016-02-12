Feb 12 The following are the top stories in the
- World powers agreed early Friday to reach a cease-fire in
Syria in one week, allowing aid in but giving Russia and the
Assad regime time to press an offensive that has expanded the
Kremlin's clout in the region.(on.wsj.com/1SjRj0o)
- In a Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, Hillary
Clinton pressed Bernie Sanders on the viability of his proposals
for free health care and college tuition, and the latter didn't
hesitate to stand by his proposal to impose new taxes on the
wealthy and Wall Street to provide those new services. (on.wsj.com/1QvnHY0)
- As crude prices slide toward $25 a barrel, many oil
companies have little choice but to start making the steep cost
cuts they have avoided up until now, jettisoning every well that
can't break even or isn't needed to keep the lights on.(on.wsj.com/1TbKgpF)
- South Africa's unraveling economy and a string of
corruption scandals are coalescing into the gravest challenge
for President Jacob Zuma in seven years in office.(on.wsj.com/1TV9ol9)
- As government pressure mounts, Facebook is speeding
its process to remove and investigate terrorist content. It has
assembled a team focused on terrorist content and is helping
promote posts that aim to discredit militant groups like Islamic
State. (on.wsj.com/1TVJNse)
