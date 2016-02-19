Feb 19 The following are the top stories in the
- The dispute between the U.S. Justice Department and Apple
has been months in the making, and long predates the
latest tussle over an iPhone related to the San Bernardino
attacks. (on.wsj.com/1KYA6XV)
- An extraordinary verbal dispute broke out between Pope
Francis and Donald Trump after the pontiff criticized Donald
Trump as "not Christian" for his anti-immigrant stand. (on.wsj.com/1KYAaqP)
- The White House gave its clearest indication yet that
President Barack Obama is looking to name a Supreme Court
nominee with past support from Republicans to put forward for
the vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia's death. (on.wsj.com/1KYAdTr)
- IBM is buying data company Truven Health Analytics
for $2.6 billion, in a bid to expand its already considerable
presence in the health-care industry. (on.wsj.com/1KYAeXq)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)