- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton emerged from a weekend of
voting as the clear leaders in the fight for their parties'
presidential nominations, with smoother potential paths to
victory than seemed likely a few weeks ago. (on.wsj.com/1oCNWG2)
- The persistent civil war in Syria is fueling discord
inside the U.S.-led military coalition and raising concerns
about the long-term costs of the conflict for Washington and its
allies, said current and former U.S. officials. (on.wsj.com/1Rh7l8d)
- While some U.S. federal agencies have funded the
development of nearly unbreakable encryption software, the
others, especially in intelligence and law enforcement, fume
over their inability to read protected messages when they have a
court order.(on.wsj.com/1oCNZl9)
- Samsung Electronics Co released its latest
flagship smartphone Sunday on the sidelines of the Mobile World
Congress trade show in Barcelona, getting the backing of
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who said the
companies are teaming up to push virtual-reality features in
phones and social networking.(on.wsj.com/24kJqMr)
- Days before North Korea's latest nuclear-bomb test, the
Obama administration secretly agreed to talks to try to formally
end the Korean War, dropping a longstanding condition that
Pyongyang first take steps to curtail its nuclear arsenal.
(on.wsj.com/1oCqFDT)
- A 45-year-old man suspected of killing six people and
injuring two others in three attacks over the weekend in western
Michigan was a driver for ride-sharing company Uber Technologies
(on.wsj.com/20NvtCf)
