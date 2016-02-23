Feb 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An internal review at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has raised questions about its accounting practices that will likely prompt the restatement of past financial results. (on.wsj.com/21lWKxM)

- Last month, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey faced off in a meeting to discuss how Washington and Silicon Valley could work together to combat terrorism. (on.wsj.com/1oympoy)

- Google is shuttering its comparison-shopping site for auto insurance, credit cards and mortgages after one year. (on.wsj.com/1TwmoNz)

- The nomination of Robert M. Califf, President Barack Obama's choice to head the Food and Drug Administration, cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1TC3W7n)

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)