- An internal review at Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc. has raised questions about its accounting
practices that will likely prompt the restatement of past
financial results. (on.wsj.com/21lWKxM)
- Last month, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook and
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey faced off
in a meeting to discuss how Washington and Silicon Valley could
work together to combat terrorism. (on.wsj.com/1oympoy)
- Google is shuttering its comparison-shopping site for auto
insurance, credit cards and mortgages after one year. (on.wsj.com/1TwmoNz)
- The nomination of Robert M. Califf, President Barack
Obama's choice to head the Food and Drug Administration, cleared
a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1TC3W7n)
