UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A judge in New York sided with Apple Inc against the Justice Department, in a fight about whether the company can be forced to help unlock a phone - a ruling that could affect a similar case about an assailant's phone. (on.wsj.com/1ejfriJ)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the latest issue to face the beleaguered drug company. (on.wsj.com/1L0SzDC)
- Deposits into personal accounts of Malaysia's prime minister totaled more than $1 billion - hundreds of millions more than previously identified - and global investigators believe much of it originated with a Malaysian state fund, people familiar with the matter say. (on.wsj.com/1L0Tcgz)
- Some of America's biggest shale producers are beginning to ratchet back oil and gas production for the first time in years, bending to the reality that a global glut will keep prices depressed. (on.wsj.com/1L0TzYr) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.