- Republican front-runner Donald Trump won seven Super Tuesday presidential contests, while Ted Cruz won two to ensure the GOP race will stretch into the spring. For the Democrats, Hillary Clinton took seven delegate-rich states and Bernie Sanders claimed four others in the biggest voting day of the primary season. (on.wsj.com/1LU4xd3)

- Aubrey McClendon, one of the pioneers of the U.S. shale boom, was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of conspiring with an unnamed company to rig the price of oil and gas leases in Oklahoma. (on.wsj.com/1LU5d24)

- FBI director James Comey conceded that a mistake was made in the early days of the investigation into the San Bernardino, California, attack, making it harder to get data from one of the shooters' phones. (on.wsj.com/1LU5e6c)

- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd recently revived its efforts to buy CSX Corp in the latest sign of its eagerness to bring consolidation to the industry. (on.wsj.com/1LU5q5h)

- The Sports Authority plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and shut down in the coming weeks if the struggling retailer can't find a buyer for its business. (on.wsj.com/1LU5nXe)