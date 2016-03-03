March 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Elliott Management's wager on Argentinian government bonds
has yielded $2.4 billion after many twists and turns in a
contentious battle with the South American country. (on.wsj.com/1QmWSIo)
- The mounting financial woes of SunEdison Inc,
once a Wall Street darling, have jeopardized the solar energy
company's plans to purchase Vivint Solar Inc. (on.wsj.com/1QmWUjj)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is likely to withdraw a bid
on a $3 billion Russian bond deal after the U.S. government last
week cautioned Wall Street firms against pursuing the business,
people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1QmX2zA)
- U.S. airlines hustled to apply for access to 20 daily
flights to Havana before a Transportation Department deadline
Wednesday, as U.S. and Cuban officials prepared to restart
scheduled air service between the two nations for the first time
in over 50 years. (on.wsj.com/1QmX8XN)
- Samsonite International SA is nearing a deal to
buy luxury luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc, according
to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/24CLrDL)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru in Bengaluru)