March 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc agreed to buy
Carmike Cinemas Inc in a cash deal that would make a
Chinese-owned company the largest movie-theater operator in the
U.S.(on.wsj.com/1QvRIaO)
- Mutual funds that helped fuel the technology boom are
cutting the value of their startup investments at an
accelerating pace and making fewer new investments.(on.wsj.com/1oT2qB5)
- Even if the Justice Department loses its legal showdown
with Apple Inc over access to a killer's iPhone, the
government might still be able to extract the data locked away
inside it, computer-security experts say. But it would be risky,
expensive and time-consuming. (on.wsj.com/21Lf17E)
- The White House is reviewing potential Supreme Court
nominees who not only have received past Republican support, but
also have ties with top GOP lawmakers. (on.wsj.com/1QWUcVm)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)