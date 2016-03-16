March 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, having struggled for months to reclaim investor favor, Tuesday offered a financial outlook worse than many feared, prompting an exodus from the stock that cut the market value of the company in half. (on.wsj.com/253rsyc)

- U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler is likely to circulate a draft order as soon as this week approving Charter Communications Inc's $55 billion deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc with certain conditions, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/253rtlP)

- The Obama administration unveiled some of the most extensive changes in decades to rules on U.S.-Cuba trade, financial transactions and travel, including a provision that effectively lifts the long-standing ban on American tourists visiting the country. (on.wsj.com/253rvKt)

- Apple Inc is working to bolster its encryption so that it won't be able to decode user information stored in iCloud, according to people familiar with the matter. But Apple executives are wrestling with how to strengthen iCloud encryption without inconveniencing users. (on.wsj.com/253rBBX)

- Caesars Entertainment Corp and its private-equity owners engineered a series of deals that hurt the company's now-bankrupt operating unit and its creditors, resulting in potential damages of $3.6 billion to $5.1 billion, a court-appointed bankruptcy investigator concluded. (on.wsj.com/253rFkY)

- Sony Corp delayed the release of its PlayStation VR virtual-reality system by several months, giving competitors a half-year head start on a technology expected to create a major market. (on.wsj.com/253rIxk)

- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is considering stepping back from some of the food-safety changes it touted just a month ago in the wake of a series of disease outbreaks, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/253rNBa)