- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc moved to replace its longtime chief executive, part of a series of steps to regain credibility and show investors it is committed to a fresh start after months of failed attempts. Valeant's decision to look for a successor to CEO Michael Pearson comes just three weeks after it decided to take him back following an extended medical leave. (on.wsj.com/1Mj6BRx)

- A federal magistrate judge postponed a highly anticipated Tuesday hearing over the Justice Department's request for Apple Inc to help unlock a terrorist's iPhone, after the government said it may have found another way to view the phone's contents. (on.wsj.com/1o2Y89r)

- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it had agreed to a sweetened $13.6 billion deal from Marriott International Inc that trumps last week's boosted bid from a group led by China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. (on.wsj.com/1S04EGd)

- Fantasy-sports operators FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc agreed to shut down in New York, their largest market, as part of a settlement announced Monday with the state attorney general's office. (on.wsj.com/1RwcK8M)

- FedEx Corp will expand its global e-commerce business in an effort to compete for the growing number of packages shipped to consumers from China and Japan, executives said Monday. (on.wsj.com/1ZmHfnS)