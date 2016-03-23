March 23 The following are the top stories in
- The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Tuesday's
explosions at the Brussels airport and on a subway train in the
city, which killed more than 30 people. Investigators are
examining whether the militant network that carried out last
year's Paris attacks was also behind the Brussels bombings, the
deadliest attacks in Belgian history. (on.wsj.com/1U3UdHv)
- Oracle Corp is suing Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Co over its partnership with Terix Computer Co, a
third-party seller of support for the Solaris operating
system.(on.wsj.com/1pHqtEa)
- Soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer was one of six current or
former German federation officials placed under formal
investigation by FIFA's Ethics Committee on Tuesday for alleged
corruption in securing the hosting rights to the 2006 World Cup.
(on.wsj.com/1WHe5y0)
- Amazon.com Inc filed suit against a longtime
logistics and supply chain executive recently hired by rival
Target Corp over what it said was a violation of a
noncompete agreement. (on.wsj.com/1LDTzxN)
- Raymond Moore, the CEO and director of the BNP Paribas
Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, has resigned
after making disparaging comments about women's tennis that were
widely condemned by current players and past champions. (on.wsj.com/1T5RiNj)
