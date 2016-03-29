March 29 The following are the top stories in
- The U.S. government said Monday it had cracked a
terrorist's iPhone without Apple Inc's help and is
seeking to drop its legal case to force the tech giant to unlock
the device. (on.wsj.com/1RCcaK2)
- Prosecutors charged former Blackstone Group LP
executive Andrew Caspersen, most recently an executive at Park
Hill, with stealing $25 million from investors and scheming to
defraud investors of $70 million more.(on.wsj.com/1UqsfGc)
- Low-fare startup Virgin America Inc may soon have a
new owner. Takeover offers from two other U.S. airlines -
JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc -
are due by the end of the week, according to a person familiar
with the matter, in what could signal the latest wave of
consolidation in the industry. (on.wsj.com/1UrgAqw)
- A study by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at
Mount Sinai showed that results for cholesterol tests done by
Theranos Inc differed enough from the two largest laboratory
companies in the U.S. that they could throw off doctors' medical
decisions. (on.wsj.com/1UxKrxU)
- Yahoo Inc has given potential suitors two weeks
to submit preliminary bids for its core Web business and Asian
assets, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VQGCDh)
