- China's Anbang has informed Starwood Hotels that
it is walking away from a $14-billion bid for the hotelier, in a
surprise move capping off a three-week bidding war with Marriott
. (on.wsj.com/1q6FnE7)
- The Obama administration is preparing to help Iran get
limited access to U.S. dollars as part of its relief from U.S.
sanctions, officials say. (on.wsj.com/1ROjqze)
- The blood-testing devices that Theranos Inc touted as
revolutionary often failed to meet the company's own accuracy
requirements for a range of tests, including one to help detect
cancer, according to a federal inspection report. (on.wsj.com/1RsGO9F)
- Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said
the new "mass market" Model 3 vehicle has received more than
115,000 orders in 24 hours, outpacing expectations. (on.wsj.com/1VdFp8e)
- California and New York are moving to become the first
states to lift the minimum wage to $15 an hour, propelling a
wage target once focused on major urban areas into every corner
of the economy from farm communities to industrial towns. (on.wsj.com/1PI9QfT)
