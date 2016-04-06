April 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pfizer Inc has decided to kill its planned $150 billion takeover of Allergan PLC, after the Obama administration took aim at a deal that would have moved the biggest drug company in the U.S. to Ireland to lower its taxes, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1N7RRA3)

- Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson yielded his post Tuesday, becoming the first major casualty of renewed global scrutiny into offshore accounts sparked by millions of documents allegedly leaked from a Panamanian law firm. (on.wsj.com/1N7RVzF)

- Bank of America Corp named Andrei Magasiner new treasurer on Tuesday. Magasiner replaces Greg Hackworth who had been the treasurer since 2013. (on.wsj.com/23a5H1t)

- Twitter Inc obtained the rights to stream 10 of the National Football League's Thursday night games, a bid to move from the periphery to the center of live events by leveraging the most popular U.S. sport. (on.wsj.com/1N7SeKP)

- Johnson & Johnson is deepening its business in Africa, adding new research, development and distribution capabilities to boost sales of new medicines to fight HIV/AIDS and other major killer diseases. (on.wsj.com/23a6rnk) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)