- The UK's Daily Mail has emerged as a suitor for Yahoo
Inc's assets, joining a wide group of interested
companies that includes telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc
as an April 18 deadline for preliminary offers nears,
according to people familiar with the matter.
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said on Sunday
he would resign from his post, opening the way for the formation
of a new government and the potential for urgently needed
reforms to be passed in parliament.
- The Brussels suicide attacks that killed 32 people were
the result of a last-minute scramble by terrorists after the
capture of a comrade days earlier persuaded them to ditch plans
for a fresh strike in France, Belgian prosecutors said.
- UK Prime Minister David Cameron faced further questions
about his financial affairs on Sunday, including a cash gift
from his mother, despite taking the unprecedented step of
publishing information about his income tax for the past six
years following a week of scrutiny sparked by the Panama leaks.
(on.wsj.com/1N2C0rx)
- TransCanada Corp said its Keystone oil pipeline
resumed pumping Sunday after a nearly week-long shutdown due to
a leak discovered in South Dakota. The Canadian company said it
has completed repairs to the leak, which caused a spill of about
400 barrels, or 16,800 gallons near the company's Freeman pump
station in Hutchinson County. (on.wsj.com/20tHPkl)
