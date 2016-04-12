April 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co has opened talks to sell airliners to Iran in what would be one of the highest-profile deals between a U.S. company and Tehran since the West lifted nuclear sanctions on the country in January. (on.wsj.com/1S1F4kw)

- A congressional impeachment committee voted late Monday to recommend a Senate trial for President Dilma Rousseff on charges of manipulating public finances, in a raucous session that sets up a decision this weekend by the entire lower house of congress. (on.wsj.com/1N5eR85)

- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd abandoned its nearly $30 billion pursuit of Norfolk Southern Corp on Monday after it was unable to overcome a wall of opposition from rival railroads, shippers and U.S. politicians warning the merger would diminish competition. (on.wsj.com/1qiOa5p)

- General Motors Co has scrapped a plan to invest an additional $245 million in a factory north of Detroit to build a small Cadillac, with management deciding instead to build the future product in Kansas to contain costs. (on.wsj.com/22pGb2v)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc requested that Michael Pearson, its outgoing chief executive, to cooperate with a Senate committee investigating the hike in the prices of certain prescription drugs after he didn't appear for his deposition last week. (on.wsj.com/1XqREO3)

- Volkswagen AG moved to end a clash with labor over restructuring the company's namesake brand and to resolve a dispute over executive bonuses in the wake of the auto maker's emissions-cheating scandal. (on.wsj.com/23xwUaW)