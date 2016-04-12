Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Boeing Co has opened talks to sell airliners to Iran in what would be one of the highest-profile deals between a U.S. company and Tehran since the West lifted nuclear sanctions on the country in January. (on.wsj.com/1S1F4kw)
- A congressional impeachment committee voted late Monday to recommend a Senate trial for President Dilma Rousseff on charges of manipulating public finances, in a raucous session that sets up a decision this weekend by the entire lower house of congress. (on.wsj.com/1N5eR85)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd abandoned its nearly $30 billion pursuit of Norfolk Southern Corp on Monday after it was unable to overcome a wall of opposition from rival railroads, shippers and U.S. politicians warning the merger would diminish competition. (on.wsj.com/1qiOa5p)
- General Motors Co has scrapped a plan to invest an additional $245 million in a factory north of Detroit to build a small Cadillac, with management deciding instead to build the future product in Kansas to contain costs. (on.wsj.com/22pGb2v)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc requested that Michael Pearson, its outgoing chief executive, to cooperate with a Senate committee investigating the hike in the prices of certain prescription drugs after he didn't appear for his deposition last week. (on.wsj.com/1XqREO3)
- Volkswagen AG moved to end a clash with labor over restructuring the company's namesake brand and to resolve a dispute over executive bonuses in the wake of the auto maker's emissions-cheating scandal. (on.wsj.com/23xwUaW) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock