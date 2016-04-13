BRIEF-Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
- Regulators are set to reject the so-called living wills of at least half of the U.S.'s systemically important banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, sending them scrambling to revise plans for a potential bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1Vl4q2K)
- The Treasury Department's new corporate rules will reach far beyond the few companies that moved their legal addresses to low-tax countries, forcing many firms based in the U.S. to change their internal financing strategies and tax planning. (on.wsj.com/1TQkMiR)
- A large holder of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's bonds called a default as a result of the Canadian drugmaker's failure to file its annual report earlier this year, adding to the litany of woes it faces. (on.wsj.com/1VTibEJ)
- Chip maker Integrated Device Technology was the subject of a mysterious regulatory filing Tuesday, submitted by individuals claiming to own a chunk of the company and looking to buy the rest of it at a steep premium. (on.wsj.com/1qPDifX)
- The Central Intelligence Agency and its regional partners have drawn up plans to supply more-powerful weapons to moderate rebels in Syria fighting the Russia-backed regime in the event the country's six-week-old truce collapses.(on.wsj.com/1YsO9Hb)
