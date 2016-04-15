April 15 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Microsoft Corp sued the Justice Department on
Thursday, saying it's unconstitutional for the government to bar
tech companies from telling customers when federal agents have
examined their data. (on.wsj.com/1SOT411)
- After a flubbed stock-market debut in 2012, Bats Global
Market Inc's initial public offering raised $252.7
million late Thursday after selling 13.3 million shares at $19
apiece, valuing the company at $1.82 billion. (on.wsj.com/20GrJ6Y)
- Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP is in talks to
buy a package of oilfield-services businesses from Halliburton
Co and Baker Hughes Inc that could be valued at
more than $7 billion, as the energy giants seek to overcome a
Justice Department challenge to their planned merger. (on.wsj.com/1RXJ09s)
- On Thursday, Judge David Cowan of California Superior
Court for the County of Los Angeles upheld his December ruling
that Sumner Redstone, the 92-year-old controlling shareholder of
Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, wouldn't be deposed.
(on.wsj.com/1Vtq9Gp)
- Wells Fargo & Co's first-quarter profit fell 5.9
percent as the nation's third-largest bank by assets said the
slump in oil prices continued to punish energy companies and
started to hurt some consumers. (on.wsj.com/23JyvL3)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)