- Brazil's Congress took a giant step toward removing
President Dilma Rousseff from office Sunday when the lower house
voted to send the impeachment process to the Senate for trial.
(on.wsj.com/1S4kDXT)
- Verizon Communications Inc was among a handful of
firms moving ahead with offers to buy Yahoo or parts of
it, compared with the roughly 40 firms that had initially
expressed interest, people familiar with the process said. (on.wsj.com/1S4kL9K)
- Residents of several coastal towns in Ecuador scrambled to
free survivors trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings
after the country's strongest earthquake in decades killed
hundreds and destroyed homes, bridges and roads. (on.wsj.com/1S4kSCh)
- The world's financial leaders gathered in Washington for
IMF and World Bank meetings said that Beijing's moves to
stabilize its economy have temporarily eased global fears tied
to the world's No. 2 economy. (on.wsj.com/1S4kZ0t)
