BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into whether Theranos Inc misled investors about the state of its technology and operations, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1S74n8n)
- Saudi Arabia's decision over the weekend to refuse to freeze oil output without Iran's participation indicates a heightened willingness in the kingdom to mix politics and oil policy amid tensions with Tehran and Washington. (on.wsj.com/1S74v81)
- Top U.S. regulators are set to focus on borrowing by the hedge-fund industry, particularly large funds, as they assess potential risks in the asset-management sector. (on.wsj.com/1S74CQZ)
- U.S. law enforcement sought information from Apple 4,000 times, covering 16,112 devices, in the second half of 2015, according to Apple's biannual transparency report, released late Monday. (on.wsj.com/1S7515T) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.