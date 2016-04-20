April 20 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Intel Corp is planning to slash 12,000 jobs, or
11 percent of its workforce, a consequence of the shrinking
personal-computer market and the chip maker's failure to take
advantage of the industry's transition to smartphones. (on.wsj.com/1Wd9KnY)
- United Continental Holdings Inc and two big
investors have settled a fight over the makeup of the airline's
board of directors, staving off a bruising public battle over
the company's future. (on.wsj.com/1Vis28u)
- Malaysia Airlines Bhd Chief Executive Christoph Mueller
plans to leave the carrier as it continues to try to recover
from the catastrophic loss of two jetliners in 2014. Mueller
joined the company last year in a bid to revive the airline. (on.wsj.com/1SSqtaN)
- Sumner Redstone's granddaughter accused his daughter,
Shari Redstone, in court papers Tuesday of pressing for a "do
not resuscitate" order and other non-interventionist health
measures for the media mogul, over his strong objections. (on.wsj.com/1S9OZbv)
- Wendy's Co named Gunther Plosch as its chief
financial officer, effective May 2, filling the spot vacated
when the burger chain's current financial chief steps up as part
of a previously-announced succession plan for Chief Executive
Emil Brolick. (on.wsj.com/23J9wLa)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)