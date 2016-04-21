April 21 The following are the top stories in
- Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, after
notching a big win in New York, is planning to roll out
significant changes in his campaign, including giving a policy
speech on foreign affairs, using teleprompters and a speech
writer, and doing more outreach to Washington Republican
leaders. (on.wsj.com/1QoFUpJ)
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said he would put
abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, bowing to public
pressure after his initial proposal to put a woman on the $10
bill appeared to misfire. (on.wsj.com/1QoFRtX)
- European Union competition authorities unveiled a second
set of charges against Google, this time over its
Android operating system, contrasting with U.S. regulators who
have so far found that Google's conduct raises no antitrust
concerns. (on.wsj.com/1QoFOhE)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc is bringing in the next
generation of Walton family members to its board, nominating
Steuart Walton, grandson of founder Sam Walton. (on.wsj.com/1QoFM9w)
