- Uber has agreed to pay up to $100 million to
settle a class-action lawsuit which resolves a major challenge
to its business model by allowing the ride-hailing service to
keep its California and Massachusetts drivers as independent
contractors. (on.wsj.com/1QreW0r)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is
finalizing a contract to name Perrigo Co Chief
Executive Joseph Papa as its next CEO, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1QreS0N)
- Volkswagen AG has reached the broad outlines
of a deal with U.S. authorities over its diesel-emissions
scandal, agreeing to buy back or repair cars and provide
compensation. (on.wsj.com/1QreVJV)
- SecureWorks Corp, the cyber security arm of Dell
Inc, priced its IPO at $14 a share, raising $112 million
through the sale of 8 million shares, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Qrfd3r)
