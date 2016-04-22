April 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber has agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit which resolves a major challenge to its business model by allowing the ride-hailing service to keep its California and Massachusetts drivers as independent contractors. (on.wsj.com/1QreW0r)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is finalizing a contract to name Perrigo Co Chief Executive Joseph Papa as its next CEO, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1QreS0N)

- Volkswagen AG has reached the broad outlines of a deal with U.S. authorities over its diesel-emissions scandal, agreeing to buy back or repair cars and provide compensation. (on.wsj.com/1QreVJV)

- SecureWorks Corp, the cyber security arm of Dell Inc, priced its IPO at $14 a share, raising $112 million through the sale of 8 million shares, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Qrfd3r) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)