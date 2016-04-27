April 27 The following are the top stories in
- Tuesday brought Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton closer to
winning their parties' nominations, but like a hotly contested
sporting event, the presidential contest is getting nasty as the
end draws nearer. (on.wsj.com/1UgfIo8)
- Comcast Corp is in talks to buy DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc for more than $3 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could make the
cable giant a rival to Walt Disney Co in the lucrative
family-entertainment business. (on.wsj.com/1UfWU8u)
- Oil companies that piled into Iraqi Kurdistan after Saddam
Hussein's ouster are running into trouble, unravelling the
region's promise as source of easy-to-drill oil and threatening
Iraq's production surge. (on.wsj.com/1VV4VRs)
- Book retailer Leonard Riggio said in an interview Tuesday
that he will step down as executive chairman of Barnes & Noble
Inc, following the company's annual meeting scheduled
for September. (on.wsj.com/241Gbfa)
