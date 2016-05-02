May 2 The following are the top stories in the
- Halliburton and Baker Hughes called off
their merger, once valued at nearly $35 billion, which
encountered opposition on several continents from regulators who
claimed that it would hurt competition in the oilfield services
business. (on.wsj.com/1Z1Avep)
- Hulu is developing a subscription service that would
stream feeds of popular broadcast and cable TV channels, a move
that would make the company a competitor to traditional pay-TV
providers and other new digital entrants. (on.wsj.com/1Z1Aw1W)
- A group including private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC boosted its bid for Apollo Education
Group Inc in an effort to salvage the takeover of the
University of Phoenix owner amid shareholder resistance. (on.wsj.com/1Z1AA1A)
- Republican front runner Donald Trump holds a 15-point lead
over his rivals in Indiana's Republican presidential primary,
while Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton has a four-point
edge ahead of Bernie Sanders, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC
News/Marist Poll finds. (on.wsj.com/1VGzZV8)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)