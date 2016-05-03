BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Aeropostale Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection this week and close more than 100 stores, according to people familiar with the matter, as the teen-apparel retailer contends with mounting losses and falling sales. (tinyurl.com/jkabzlq)
- The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that municipalities can't bar hydraulic fracturing, a long awaited decision in a legal battle that has rippled across this energy rich state. (tinyurl.com/h9jzg4a)
- Donald Trump, with a big lead in the polls in Indiana and the Republican presidential nomination within his reach, kept attacking his GOP rivals on the eve of the state's primary, while democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton ignored her opponent and looked ahead to the general election. (tinyurl.com/zu8amcp)
- Microsoft Corp updated its Bing search app for iOS on Monday with a new feature that lets you search for images by taking a photo with your iPhone or uploading an image from your camera roll. (tinyurl.com/zspmtx3) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.