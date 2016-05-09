May 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter Inc cut off U.S. intelligence agencies
from access to a service that sifts through the entire output of
its social-media postings, the latest example of tension between
Silicon Valley and the federal government over terrorism and
privacy. (on.wsj.com/1Yhf496)
- Hillary Clinton is consolidating her support among Wall
Street donors and other businesses ahead of a general-election
battle with Donald Trump, winning more campaign contributions
from financial-services executives in the most recent
fundraising period than all other candidates combined. (on.wsj.com/1Yhf8FF)
- A California judge is expected to rule Monday on whether
to dismiss the lawsuit challenging media mogul Sumner Redstone's
mental competency after he signaled Friday that the petitioner
faced an uphill climb. Both sides filed court briefs over the
weekend to sway the judge to their side. (on.wsj.com/1YhffRE)
- Beijing Higher People's Court ruled in favor of U.S.
social media giant Facebook Inc in a trademark case
against a Chinese beverage company that owned the trademark
"face book." (on.wsj.com/1YhfhsQ)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)