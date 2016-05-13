May 13 The following are the top stories in the
- A group of hedge funds, including Paulson & Co. and Perry
Capital LLC, is helping to finance a lobbying campaign to lift
government controls on what happens with Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac's profits. (on.wsj.com/24UpJxH)
- The Clinton Global Initiative, which arranges donations to
help solve the world's problems, set up a financial commitment
that benefited a for-profit company part-owned by people with
ties to the Clintons, including a current and a former
Democratic official and a close friend of former President Bill
Clinton. (on.wsj.com/24UpSBt)
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a stronger
warning that a common sweetener, xylitol, which is used in
chewing gum, mints and other products could kill or severely
poison dogs. (on.wsj.com/1Te2l5G)
- Congressional Republicans and presumptive GOP presidential
nominee Donald Trump began the process of narrowing their
differences as the fractured party works to coalesce around its
unorthodox candidate. (on.wsj.com/1Te2m9G)
