- Hillary Clinton held a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders
late Tuesday in Kentucky's Democratic presidential primary, a
result that blunted the Vermont senator's latest burst of
momentum and likely thwarted his hopes of putting together a
winning streak in the final state contests. (on.wsj.com/1spXEwz)
- A Bank of America Corp executive accused her
employer of misleading trading clients in a lawsuit in which she
called the bank a "bros club" and said it discriminated against
her for being a woman. (on.wsj.com/1spY06k)
- Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee
finalized a joint fundraising agreement late Tuesday that would
allow individual donors to write checks of as much as
$449,400-far higher than the $2,700 cap on what the presumptive
GOP nominee's presidential campaign can accept. (on.wsj.com/1spYb1C)
- Millions more Americans are set to qualify for overtime
pay under a final Labor Department regulation, in what could be
President Barack Obama's last big push to shore up workers'
wages. (on.wsj.com/1spYjhC)
