US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
May 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- EgyptAir said one of its aircraft disappeared early Thursday while flying from Paris to Cairo with 66 people aboard. (on.wsj.com/1Vawc1j)
- Bayer AG has approached Monsanto Co about a takeover that would fuse two of the world's largest suppliers of crop seeds and pesticides, the companies said.(on.wsj.com/1Vawq8K)
- Theranos Inc has told federal health regulators that the company voided two years of results from its Edison blood-testing devices, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VawdlV)
- Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday listed 11 candidates he would consider to fill the vacancy at the Supreme Court, a move aimed at easing concerns on the right about his commitment to conservative judges. (on.wsj.com/1VawjtU) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.