- In a setback for some of the world's largest financial
institutions, a U.S. appeals court on Monday reinstated the
private antitrust lawsuits filed against 16 banks for allegedly
rigging Libor interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1Ttbp9Y)
- The power struggle atop Sumner Redstone's $40-billion
media empire intensified Monday as two long-time lieutenants
ousted last week sued his daughter, accusing her of manipulating
the aging mogul to stage a coup. (on.wsj.com/1TtaUwO)
- An appeals court dealt the Obama administration a major
setback in its efforts to levy tough fines on corporations and
executives, overturning a civil mortgage-fraud case against Bank
of America Corp tied to the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1Ttbt9V)
- Tribune Publishing Co rejected Gannett Co's
latest takeover offer and said a billionaire healthcare
entrepreneur would take a $70.5 million stake in the company,
adding another hurdle to Gannett's pursuit. (on.wsj.com/1TAmgvI)
