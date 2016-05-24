May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a setback for some of the world's largest financial institutions, a U.S. appeals court on Monday reinstated the private antitrust lawsuits filed against 16 banks for allegedly rigging Libor interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1Ttbp9Y)

- The power struggle atop Sumner Redstone's $40-billion media empire intensified Monday as two long-time lieutenants ousted last week sued his daughter, accusing her of manipulating the aging mogul to stage a coup. (on.wsj.com/1TtaUwO)

- An appeals court dealt the Obama administration a major setback in its efforts to levy tough fines on corporations and executives, overturning a civil mortgage-fraud case against Bank of America Corp tied to the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1Ttbt9V)

- Tribune Publishing Co rejected Gannett Co's latest takeover offer and said a billionaire healthcare entrepreneur would take a $70.5 million stake in the company, adding another hurdle to Gannett's pursuit. (on.wsj.com/1TAmgvI) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayargahavan in Bengaluru)