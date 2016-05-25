Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co plans to spin off most of its technology services operations and merge them with those of Computer Sciences Corp., in an $8.5-billion transaction that marks HP Enterprise's latest adjustment to a shifting landscape that is roiling the market for corporate technology. (on.wsj.com/1U8f1s4)
- Eurozone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund patched together a deal in the early hours of Wednesday that clears the way for fresh loans for Greece and sets out how the country could get debt relief in the future. (on.wsj.com/1U8exSJ)
- A real estate firm that has been a favored investment of Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker is under investigation by federal law enforcement officials for alleged accounting fraud, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1U8eQx2)
- Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Tuesday she has decided to seek the death penalty for Dylann Roof, a white man charged with killing nine parishioners at a black church in Charleston, S.C., last year. (on.wsj.com/1U8eKFB) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project