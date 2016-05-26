May 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and her lax record keeping while secretary of state violated the department's policies, an independent watchdog said, a rebuke that keeps the issue alive as she campaigns for president. (on.wsj.com/1WkWoYk)

- Twitter Inc on Wednesday confirmed it is curtailing an advertisement effort that encouraged people to purchase products from merchants without leaving the social-media service. (on.wsj.com/25iWph3)

- Eleven states, led by Texas, are suing the Obama administration over a new policy saying public schools must let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice - calling the directive "a massive social experiment" running roughshod over "common-sense policies", according to the complaint. (on.wsj.com/1WkWvDf)

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)