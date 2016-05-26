MOVES-River and Mercantile unit names new institutional sales manager
May 17 River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP said Graham Martin joined the firm as institutional sales manager.
May 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and her lax record keeping while secretary of state violated the department's policies, an independent watchdog said, a rebuke that keeps the issue alive as she campaigns for president. (on.wsj.com/1WkWoYk)
- Twitter Inc on Wednesday confirmed it is curtailing an advertisement effort that encouraged people to purchase products from merchants without leaving the social-media service. (on.wsj.com/25iWph3)
- Eleven states, led by Texas, are suing the Obama administration over a new policy saying public schools must let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice - calling the directive "a massive social experiment" running roughshod over "common-sense policies", according to the complaint. (on.wsj.com/1WkWvDf)
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.