- America's biggest companies logged a fourth straight
quarter of shrinking profits and tepid sales, as weakness from
energy companies and lower business investment more than offset
U.S. consumer strength. on.wsj.com/2aNXVG2
- The Obama administration secretly organized an airlift of
$400 million worth of cash to Iran that coincided with the
January release of four Americans detained in Tehran, according
to U.S. and European officials and congressional staff briefed
on the operation afterward. on.wsj.com/2ayjkOU
- Top executives at Riverstone Holdings LLC, one of the
world's largest energy investment firms, face the prospect of
returning more than $300 million of profits they made from
investments before the oil bust erased those gains, according to
securities filings and people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2agXrb3
- Donald Trump is confronting the roughest patch of his
presidential campaign, with even some of his strongest
supporters urging him to shift gears and focus more on policy
than personality. on.wsj.com/2ak7G9R
