- Canadian film and television producer and distributor
Entertainment One Ltd has rejected a takeover offer from
U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC after the two sides could not
agree on a price, according to a person familiar with the
matter. on.wsj.com/2aKAj6d
- Facebook Inc is going to start forcing ads to
appear for all users of its desktop website, even if they use
ad-blocking software. The social network said it will change the
way advertising is loaded into its desktop website to make its
ad units considerably more difficult for ad blockers to detect.
on.wsj.com/2aKz32V
- Investors are pressuring the Ratner family to loosen their
grip on their nearly 100-year-old property empire, which owns
high-profile urban properties such as the New York Times
headquarters. on.wsj.com/2aKzF8G
- Procter & Gamble Co, the biggest advertising
spender in the world, will move away from ads on Facebook that
target specific consumers, concluding that the practice has
limited effectiveness. on.wsj.com/2aKBpij
