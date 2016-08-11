Aug 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc defrauded insurers by shrouding its ties to a mail-order pharmacy that boosted sales of its drugs, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2bgU5mp

- The chief executive of Delta Air Lines Inc took full responsibility for the computer failure that forced the airline to cancel more than 2,100 flights over three days, but he said it was a one-time event. on.wsj.com/2bgU81k

- Eli Lilly and Co said Wednesday its investigational cancer-fighting drug failed to meet efficacy criteria in an interim analysis of a phase-3 trial for treatment of breast cancer. on.wsj.com/2bgU41z (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)