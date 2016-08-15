BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Two websites whose operators are believed to have ties to the Russian government now serve as portals for leaking sensitive information about the Democratic Party and its supporters. on.wsj.com/2bw1cut
- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in Milwaukee on Sunday and activated the state's National Guard, a day after violence erupted in the city spurred by the fatal police shooting of an armed man following a traffic stop. on.wsj.com/2bw2ZQ7
- Google parent Alphabet Inc is rethinking its high-speed internet business after initial rollouts proved more expensive and time consuming than anticipated, a stark contrast to the fanfare that greeted its launch six years ago. on.wsj.com/2bhBuW8
- Private-equity firm TPG has agreed to buy cable-television providers RCN and Grande Communications for about $2.25 billion including debt. on.wsj.com/2bwkU9x (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.