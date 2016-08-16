Aug 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. prosecutors and Volkswagen AG are
negotiating a settlement that could result in significant
financial penalties after Justice Department officials found
evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the car company's
diesel-emissions cheating. on.wsj.com/2aOP46M
- Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management said it had
taken a $1.1 billion stake in Morgan Stanley, signaling a
potential rallying cry for bank investors after years of poor
returns. on.wsj.com/2aZN1d6
- The U.S. transferred 15 Guantanamo Bay detainees to the
United Arab Emirates, the largest such movement yet in President
Obama's push to remove most prisoners from the prison before he
leaves office in January. on.wsj.com/2bcW4GK
- Aetna Inc will withdraw from 11 of the 15 states
where it currently offers plans through the Affordable Care Act
exchanges. Aetna's move puts at least one county, Pinal in
Arizona, at risk of having no insurers offering exchange plans
in 2017. on.wsj.com/2aVZqNB
- Tesla has failed to meet more than 20 projections
made by its chief executive in the past five years, an analysis
by The Journal shows. Tesla missed 10 of the stated goals by an
average of nearly a year, including targets for the debut of two
of Tesla's past three models. on.wsj.com/2b6qv3S
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)