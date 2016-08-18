Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- An Iranian cargo plane left Geneva with $400 million in
cash after a flight with Americans aboard took off from Tehran
in January. on.wsj.com/2byZtS3
- Some Republicans welcomed Donald Trump's overhaul of his
campaign staff, while others worried that Trump couldn't recover
lost ground by choosing a provocative media entrepreneur who has
never run a campaign to lead his team. on.wsj.com/2bBNJ3a
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sent undercover
investigators to BancorpSouth Inc as part of an
investigation into alleged mortgage discrimination, the latest
example of the agency testing boundaries with its enforcement
tactics. on.wsj.com/2b2Nn0U
- Federal Reserve officials, playing a waiting game on the
economy, sought to keep their options open at a July policy
meeting as they tried to reconcile differences over whether it
was time to raise short-term interest rates again. on.wsj.com/2b1Byew
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)