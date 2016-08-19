Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Obama administration said for the first time on
Thursday that its $400 million cash payment to Iran in January
was used as "leverage" to gain the release of American
prisoners, fueling criticism that the exchange amounted to the
U.S. paying ransom. on.wsj.com/2bgV1bC
- Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman would
relinquish his position as part of a settlement the company is
completing with Redstone's National Amusements Inc, a deal that
would end a leadership crisis that has engulfed the media giant.
on.wsj.com/2b331Jt
- Big companies are handing more of their profits to
shareholders than at any time since the financial crisis. In the
second quarter, 44 S&P 500 companies paid an annual dividend
that exceeded their latest 12 months of net income, according to
data from FactSet. on.wsj.com/2b7NAlr
- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his daughter,
Chelsea, plan to stop raising money for the Clinton Foundation
and turn over operations to independent parties if Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton is elected president. on.wsj.com/2b4HAuW
- Uber Technologies Inc will begin using self-driving taxis
to ferry customers around Pittsburgh as soon as this month, a
first for the industry in a race among automobile and technology
companies to make driverless cars commercially available. on.wsj.com/2b3BcnJ
- "Warcraft," the big-budget summer-movie flop that
partially offset dismal receipts in the U.S. by becoming a hit
with Chinese audiences, secured a streaming-rights deal in China
that some in Hollywood think could signal the start of a new
revenue opportunity. on.wsj.com/2bwrMiG
- U.S. star swimmer Ryan Lochte's account of being robbed at
gunpoint unraveled on Thursday night as Rio police, his
teammates and the U.S. Olympic Committee broke from his
narrative. Rio police said Lochte's account had been disproved
by witnesses and surveillance-camera footage. on.wsj.com/2bEMsbG
- Abu Dhabi authorities have arrested Khadem Al Qubaisi, who
authorities say is a key figure in an alleged
multibillion-dollar fraud related to a Malaysian
sovereign-wealth fund. The arrest last week was made in relation
to an Abu Dhabi investigation into fraud and corruption, which
includes Qubaisi's alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd
affair. on.wsj.com/2b5x5Vg
- Wal Mart Stores, previously the poster child of
staid retailers, reported strong second-quarter results on
Thursday, with sales at established stores up for the eighth
consecutive quarter and more shoppers visiting for the seventh
period in a row. on.wsj.com/2b1wNOR
- T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp have
brought unlimited data plans back from extinction. T-Mobile said
it would stop selling monthly data packages, while Sprint
dropped prices for its unlimited service. on.wsj.com/2b3Lm7F
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)